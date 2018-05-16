How 18 brands joined the great debate of 2018: Laurel or Yanny?

Do you hear "Laurel" or "Yanny?" It’s the biggest social media debate since #TheDress phenomenon of 2015, or the fight over whether or not a hotdog is a sandwich.
Redditor RolandCamry posted the original clip on Saturday. Three days later, social media influencer and vlogger Cloe Feldman started the latest country-dividing conversation on Tuesday when she posted on Instagram and Twitter, "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel," accompanied by the recording of a computerized voice.
Some brands have entered the viral debate, confidently stating what name they hear, or making sure the only thing consumers hear is the name of their company.
Here’s what 18 brands are hearing…
Warby Parker
Introducing our newest optical addition: #Yanny in Tea Rose Fade! https://t.co/tCipW4Yi7X pic.twitter.com/df7Oy8uIlh— Warby Parker (@WarbyParker) May 16, 2018
Sony
Hear so much more than "yanny" or "laurel" with these. https://t.co/zMFKZnp0BN pic.twitter.com/jfCkOD1jPI— Sony (@Sony) May 16, 2018
Carl's Jr.
When you don't hear Yanny OR Laurel because you don't have any ears pic.twitter.com/Qs57P3FxaC— Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) May 16, 2018
Captain Morgan
Laurel? Yanny? All I hear is Captain.— Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) May 16, 2018
Nesquik U.S.A.
It's Yanny ??#YannyVsLaurel pic.twitter.com/WULhC4ezJm— Nesquik USA (@NesquikUSA) May 16, 2018
MoonPie
I can’t tell if it’s Yanny or Laurel bc I refuse to turn up my volume for any reason— MoonPie (@MoonPie) May 15, 2018
Hostess Snacks
All we hear is "Twinkie Twinkie." #Laurel #Yanny pic.twitter.com/YX713juHBo— Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) May 16, 2018
Popeyes Chicken
#Yanny and #Laurel sound hungry.— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) May 16, 2018
Brooklyn Cyclones
"I gotta be honest with you. I don't understand how anyone can hear Yanny." pic.twitter.com/WCXxUpM2Jf— Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) May 16, 2018
PETA
Friend: I hear #Laurel— PETA (@peta) May 16, 2018
Other friend: I hear #Yanny
PETA: It's clearly #vegan
?? pic.twitter.com/vo0wTwcbRf
Philadelphia Police
Please don't call 911 to ask if we're hearing "Laurel" or "Yanny". The only thing we hear is the creation of another bad hashtag. (And Laurel. We're definitely hearing Laurel).— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 16, 2018
Audible
When you can’t hear #Yanny or #Laurel because you're too busy listening to audiobooks. pic.twitter.com/i9EKBlE1bz— Audible (@audible_com) May 16, 2018
Whataburger
If you hear Laurel, order a HBCB— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 16, 2018
If you hear Yanny... order a HBCB
T-Mobile
sup Laurel pic.twitter.com/46fbwTCbbb— T-Mobile (@TMobile) May 16, 2018
Universal Orlando Resort
it's laurel.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 16, 2018
don't @ me. https://t.co/4LHhOw3xU9
Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox
.@Athletics ?? pic.twitter.com/eS9Qe3TUYs— Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2018
Jack in the Box
I don't wanna make anyone feel stupid, but it's not Yanny or Laurel. It's clearly saying churro. https://t.co/CZ7aQCDkX7— Jack Box (@JackBox) May 15, 2018
Sesame Street
The internet right now. #Laurel #Yanny pic.twitter.com/1sppwbKpsF— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 16, 2018