How 18 brands joined the great debate of 2018: Laurel or Yanny?

Do you hear "Laurel" or "Yanny?" It’s the biggest social media debate since #TheDress phenomenon of 2015, or the fight over whether or not a hotdog is a sandwich.

Redditor RolandCamry posted the original clip on Saturday. Three days later, social media influencer and vlogger Cloe Feldman started the latest country-dividing conversation on Tuesday when she posted on Instagram and Twitter, "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel," accompanied by the recording of a computerized voice.

Some brands have entered the viral debate, confidently stating what name they hear, or making sure the only thing consumers hear is the name of their company.

Here’s what 18 brands are hearing…

Warby Parker

Sony

Hear so much more than "yanny" or "laurel" with these. https://t.co/zMFKZnp0BN pic.twitter.com/jfCkOD1jPI — Sony (@Sony) May 16, 2018

Carl's Jr.

When you don't hear Yanny OR Laurel because you don't have any ears pic.twitter.com/Qs57P3FxaC — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) May 16, 2018

Captain Morgan

Laurel? Yanny? All I hear is Captain. — Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) May 16, 2018

Nesquik U.S.A.

MoonPie

I can’t tell if it’s Yanny or Laurel bc I refuse to turn up my volume for any reason — MoonPie (@MoonPie) May 15, 2018

Hostess Snacks

Popeyes Chicken

Brooklyn Cyclones

"I gotta be honest with you. I don't understand how anyone can hear Yanny." pic.twitter.com/WCXxUpM2Jf — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) May 16, 2018

PETA

Philadelphia Police

Please don't call 911 to ask if we're hearing "Laurel" or "Yanny". The only thing we hear is the creation of another bad hashtag. (And Laurel. We're definitely hearing Laurel). — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 16, 2018

Audible

Whataburger

If you hear Laurel, order a HBCB

If you hear Yanny... order a HBCB — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 16, 2018

T-Mobile

Universal Orlando Resort

Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox

Jack in the Box

I don't wanna make anyone feel stupid, but it's not Yanny or Laurel. It's clearly saying churro. https://t.co/CZ7aQCDkX7 — Jack Box (@JackBox) May 15, 2018

Sesame Street