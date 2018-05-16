How 18 brands joined the great debate of 2018: Laurel or Yanny?

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

(It's clearly Yanny, OK?)

Blog

Do you hear "Laurel" or "Yanny?" It’s the biggest social media debate since #TheDress phenomenon of 2015, or the fight over whether or not a hotdog is a sandwich.

Redditor RolandCamry posted the original clip on Saturday. Three days later, social media influencer and vlogger Cloe Feldman started the latest country-dividing conversation on Tuesday when she posted on Instagram and Twitter, "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel," accompanied by the recording of a computerized voice.

Some brands have entered the viral debate, confidently stating what name they hear, or making sure the only thing consumers hear is the name of their company.

Here’s what 18 brands are hearing…

Warby Parker

Sony

Carl's Jr.

Captain Morgan

Nesquik U.S.A.

MoonPie

Hostess Snacks

Popeyes Chicken

Brooklyn Cyclones

PETA

Philadelphia Police

Audible

Whataburger

T-Mobile

Universal Orlando Resort

Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox

Jack in the Box

Sesame Street

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector