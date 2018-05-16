M&S renames roast chicken sandwich 'The Proposal' and offers to feed Harry and Meghan's guests

Marks and Spencer has temporarily renamed its roast chicken salad sandwich 'The Proposal' in honour of Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle.

Helen Brennan, sandwich product developer for M&S, said: "The news that Harry got down on one knee to pop the question over a [meal of] roast chicken captured the hearts of the nation and inspired the M&S sandwich team to create a limited edition rebrand of one of the nation's favourite sarnies."

A release from the retailer went on to say that following "some confusion as to whether public guests attending the Royal Wedding will be offered refreshments on the day" - it turns out they will be offered some snacks - M&S has said that anyone presenting their invite in store on Friday or Saturday can receive a free meal deal.

The Proposal will be available in all M&S stores across the UK from 16 to 27 May. No agency is involved in the activation.

The wedding takes place in Windsor on Saturday 19 May.