In Pictures: PRWeek Global Awards 2018

The crème de la crème of worldwide comms pros assembled at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London last night (15 May) for the PRWeek Global Awards. Here is a selection of photos from the glittering gala...

More than 300 comms professionals from around the world descended upon the UK capital to see the likes of Weber Shandwick, Ketchum and Burson-Marsteller pick up multiple gongs.

The global agency professional of the year was Text100 global boss Aedhmar Hynes, while Kirsten Walkom of Save the Children International was rewarded as the in-house equivalent.

Some brilliant campaigns were recognised on the night, including Staring Down Wall Street: State Street's’ Fearless Girl, and Girls4Tech: Making a difference one girl at a time by Mastercard.