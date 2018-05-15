Sara Ajemian moves to SourceCode Communications to lead ad, martech practice

NEW YORK: SourceCode Communications has hired Sara Ajemian to lead its advertising and martech practice, the firm said this week.

Ajemian started at SourceCode on May 10, reporting to founding partner Becky Honeyman. Ajemian has three direct reports, though agency cofounder Greg Mondshein said he expects that number to grow.

Mondshein said he and Honeyman realized they needed the new position not long after founding the firm last year.

"We were leading strategy for most of the accounts," Mondshein said. "We needed a senior leader to come in and run strategy and lead a portfolio of clients for us."

Ajemian said SourceCode’s focus on data was one of the main reasons she made the move. "Their approach is really resonating and I’m excited to support that vision," she said.

Ajemian previously worked as a VP at DiGennaro Communications, managing a B2B portfolio that included marketing service providers, adtech startups, and creative and media agencies.

DiGennaro founder and CEO Samantha DiGennaro said the move has been good for both parties, adding that new associate VP Danika Azzarelli will take over Ajemian’s role.

"[Ajemian] had a good run with DGC and we’re very grateful for everything she’s done," DiGennaro said. "But change brings opportunity and we have a wonderful new person starting [Wednesday]."

Along with adding Ajemian, SourceCode disclosed two new clients: enterprise social media management provider SOCi and research technology services business FocusVIsion. Ajemian will manage both accounts.