Breakfast Briefing: Gap apologizes for t-shirt cartography

Plus: Quarterly results from Dentsu and hints about changes to the White House comms team.

Gap has apologized after a t-shirt sold in Canadian stores depicted a map of China that did not include Taiwan or islands the country claims in the South China Sea (CNN). The retailer said it would start "rigorous reviews" to make sure it doesn’t happen again (Reuters). (Here’s a brief recent history lesson on the complicated relationship between China and Taiwan). The controversy began after social media users began posting pictures of the t-shirt on Chinese network Weibo (Bloomberg).

American clothing retailer @Gap on Monday apologized for printing incomplete Chinese map on T-shirts for sales outside #China, said the brand respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity pic.twitter.com/uHJoLnpmr6 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 14, 2018

Dentsu’s revenue was up 2.1% organically in the first quarter, with digital revenue also on the rise, but profit fell in the period. The holding company’s bottom line was weighed down by Japanese work reforms, challenging markets, and planned investments (Campaign).

Kellyanne Conway has hinted that changes may be coming to the White House communications team in the wake of aide Kelly Sadler’s comments about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and leaks about the incident (Business Insider). Neither the Trump administration nor Sadler have publicly apologized for the remarks (CNN).

Conway ends interview by remarking that she expects White House personnel changes as a result of the sort of leaks Trump denounced on Twitter this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TAiweTNd6W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2018

Uber is rolling out a major policy change on Tuesday morning. The ride-hailing platform is announcing it will no longer force passengers who say they’ve been the victims of sexual harassment or abuse by drivers into arbitration. Uber’s chief legal officer is set to appear on CBS This Morning to discuss the policy shift (CBS News).

Pop star Rita Ora has apologized for lyrics in her new song "Girls" that offended some members of the LGBT community (Mashable). Musician Hayley Kiyoko said the song is tone-deaf and "fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women" (The Cut).