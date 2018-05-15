In brief: H+K's Chowney hired by Condé Nast, Parsons takes PROI chair, B2L gets equine welfare job

H+K's Chowney hired by Condé Nast, Clare Parsons takes PROI chair, Brands2Life gets equine welfare job, and more from PRWeek UK.

H+K's Chowney hired by Condé Nast

Hill+Knowlton Strategies UK's chief content strategist Vikki Chowney (pictured) has left the agency. Twice named in the PRWeek UK Power Book, Chowney is now head of brand partnerships at Condé Nast Britain, the publisher of Vogue, GQ, Tatler and others. "I work within the Condé Nast Creative Studio to lead its brand-owned offer, harnessing over 100 years of the company’s editorial expertise to create content for Clients’ own channels," says the LinkedIn profile of Chowney, who joined H+K in 2014 from Things Unlimited. The publisher has also seen a number of changes in its comms team recently, as previously reported.

Parsons takes PROI chair

Independent agency partnership PROI Worldwide has appointed Lansons co-founder Clare Parsons as its global chair. The two-year appointment was made at PROI's annual meeting in Lisbon on 5 May. She succeeds Richard Tsang, chairman of SPRG Asia and is the first female occupant of the role.

B2L gets equine welfare job

Brands2Life has been appointed by British Horseracing for its consumer PR and social brief for the next phase of its equine welfare campaign The Horse Comes First. The agency will create films highlighting the levels of care horses receive and other content to focus on welfare measures undertaken by the sport.

Former spad joins Churchill

Simon Cawte has joined specialist housing firm Churchill Retirement Living in the new role of public affairs director. A Conservative special adviser in the coalition Government and in opposition, Cawte most recently held the same role at London's Battersea Power Station redevelopment.

Wilkinson Sword hires agency

Men's shaving products brand Wilkinson Sword has hired Splendid Communications as its strategic social and content agency, following a four-way pitch.

Palm gets Açaí account

Palm PR has been appointed by Sambazon, which the agency says is the world's "leading producer" of the superfood Açaí, to support it in growing its UK business.

WA promotes Wills

Lizzie Wills has been promoted to the role of director at WA. Wills joined the firm in January 2014. She remains head of investor services.

Museum role for Triggerfish

Triggerfish Communications has been appointed to manage meeting and events-related PR activity for Museum of London and Museum of London Docklands.