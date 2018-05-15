Watch: Gareth Southgate announces 'youngest ever squad' as Lidl kicks off World Cup campaign

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced England's 'Lidl team', a group of youngsters who will feature in the supermarket's World Cup campaign.

German brand Lidl is the official supermarket of the England football team - a role previously held by UK-based Sainsbury's and Tesco.

As part of an ongoing campaign to get young people playing football, Lidl will release content on social media in the coming weeks of the young squad re-enacting big moments the senior team will face, from boarding the plane to Russia, facing major on-pitch moments such as goals, cards and even the nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

This activation is being handled by CSM Sport & Entertainment.

CSM sister firm Good Relations was hired to a PR brief with Lidl last year.



