Hispanicize Media Group founder Manny Ruiz to exit later this month

MIAMI: Manny Ruiz, founder of Hispanicize Media Group and its annual Hispanicize media event, is stepping down to start a new business.

Ruiz’s last day will be May 31. He didn’t offer details about the new project but said it will be a "freaking badass company" that’s not in the in the Hispanic or multicultural space.

"So this is a venture I’ve had cooking for five years, and it is literally my dream venture," he said. "It’s scary at the same time because here it is, it’s the moment of truth."

Ruiz founded Hispanic Media Group - which also runs DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, and Latina Moms - nine years ago. He remains the company’s largest shareholder. Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, his co-founder, partner, and wife, remains with the company.

"I’m not disappearing," Ruiz said. "I will be probably as engaged as I have ever been. I just won’t be organizing it and I won’t be in charge of all the day-to-day stuff."

Last year, Joe Uva, formerly chairman of NBCU Hispanic Enterprises and content, took over Hispanicize Media Group as chairman and CEO.

"[Uva’s] been with us almost a year," Ruiz said. "I could have left earlier. But I didn’t want to do that until we had a whole season together."

Prior to launching Hispanicize, Ruiz founded Hispanic PR Wire, Hispanic Digital Network, and LatinClips. He sold all three organizations to PR Newswire in 2008.