Jodi Brooks moves to Finn Partners to lead tech practice

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has hired Jodi Brooks to head its technology practice, effective immediately, the firm said on Monday.

Brooks is replacing Sabrina Horn, who began leading the department after Finn Partners purchased her agency, the Horn Group, in 2015. The tech unit is Finn Partners’ largest sector, with more than 100 employees and $25 million in fees annually, according to the agency.

Prior to the move, Brooks ran Burson-Marsteller’s U.S. technology practice and was part of its leadership team. She worked with brands such as Oracle, HP, Fitbit, AT&T, and Huawei. Previously, she worked at Weber Shandwick on technology accounts with clients such as Bausch + Lomb and Honeywell ACS, according to Finn Partners.

Horn has moved to a senior advisory role at the agency, working on new business, the firm said.

Brooks wasn't immediately available for additional comment.

Finn Partners saw a 5% increase in revenue last year to $81.9 million, making it the 25th largest agency in the world by revenue, according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report.