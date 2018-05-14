Cognito names Vivienne Hsu international MD

NEW YORK: Cognito has named Vivienne Hsu as international MD, overseeing the agency’s business in EMEA and the U.S.

Splitting her time between New York and London, Hsu is reporting to CEO Tom Coombes.

She has overseen the EMEA region for the financial communications specialty shop since January 2017. Hsu will have 40 direct reports in London, Amsterdam, New York, and Los Angeles. Her first day in the role was May 8.

Asia-Pacific will not be part of her responsibilities. Cognito has a footprint in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Adding the U.S. to her remit will allow the agency to better serve global clients, which make up 60% of its roster, and integrate the firm’s work, Hsu said.

"For us, it’s about global alignment, being able to offer integrated services in a more consistent way, and this is a step [toward] a much more network and international agency model than we have now," Hsu said.

U.S. MD Ryan Barr has departed Cognito. Barr handed over his responsibilities last week, said Hsu.

She added that Cognito is planning to make announcements soon about its technology practice, which was led by Bob Finlayson until his exit in February to join Highwire PR as EVP.

"Tech is still a focus for us, and we will have some announcements coming out about this soon," she added.