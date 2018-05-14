Return to form or a damp squib? UK PR chiefs look ahead to Cannes Lions 2018

As the industry prepares for its annual jaunt to the French Riviera, senior UK PR figures expect Cannes Lions 2018 to be unlike others in recent years. Will the new format prove to be a change for the better?

The azure waters, copious rosé and opulent sea vessels may be familiar to regular Cannes Lions attendees, but otherwise this year’s International Festival of Creativity is likely to have a markedly different feel.

Senior UK PR figures certainly expect so, speaking to PRWeek ahead of the annual jamboree kicking off on Monday 18 June.

To recap, Cannes Lions owner Ascential last year announced a series of changes seen widely as a response to concerns that the eight-day festival had become overblown, too expensive and had moved away from the core function of celebrating creativity.

Developments have included reducing the duration to five days, "simplifying" the awards and altering the price structure (see table at the end of the article).

The decision by Publicis to avoid Cannes this year – and other awards events over a 12-month period – to focus on its AI platform Marcel, is also likely to change the complexion of the 2018 festival.

Greater focus

There’s a hope among PR figures that the new format will encourage a return to Cannes Lions' original ethos.

"It will hopefully be more focused and get back to the roots of what the festival is about; it’s about celebrating creativity, but more important now is the value of creativity and, for me, focused, disciplined creativity when you apply that to solve a business problem," says 3 Monkeys Zeno creative director Stuart Yeardsley.

Edelman UK general manager Ruth Warder agrees. "If anything I think the truncation will put much more focus on people in terms of their scheduling: what they want to see, what they want to do. There will probably be less opportunity to spend time with people, but then I do always slightly find myself spending time with people who I could spend time with quite happily in London, so I don’t really think that’s a bad thing."

"It certainly looks like they’ve listened to a lot of the gripes and taken them on board," adds Taylor Herring CEO James Herring. "Let’s see how that plays out."

W chief executive Warren Johnson is more circumspect. "I think the shorter format met with a significant reduction in people going anyway means it will potentially feel like a bit of a damp squib," he says.

On the flipside, the growth in activity on the periphery of the festival, especially from tech giants keen to play a bigger role in the market, - means "the grand theatre will go on". Nearly every technology company will be at the festival this year.

Snapchat's Ferris wheel, Cannes Lions 2017

"Very few people tend to go for the full week so I don't think that topping and tailing will necessarily make a huge amount of difference," Johnson adds.

Ascential Events CEO Phil Thomas recently told Campaign that entry numbers won’t be nearly as high as last year. However, more brands than ever are expected to be present. PRWeek has asked about delegate numbers compared to previous years.

Awards

Many in the PR industry will be eager to discover whether our corner of the marcoms universe will win more Lions than in previous years, especially in the PR category where ad agencies have been more successful. There was a partial breakthrough for PR shops in 2017, following a re-writing of the entry criteria and a re-drafting of the rules meaning any party involved in winning campaigns could claim to be Lions winner, not just those credited with idea creation.

However, Warder, a Lions judge in 2014, says that "historically, advertising agencies have been better at packaging up work" and are working with a format that is "way more familiar to them". PR agencies are newer to the party, she points out.

But Warder adds: "I think we’ve seen a real change in that over the last couple of years and I think we’ll continue to see PR agencies becoming much better at that.

"I also think there has wholeheartedly been more of a move towards interest in earned [media], and what is earned, and what is the difference between earning interest and having more of a paid approach. I think really what judges are looking for is work of genuine interest, work that makes you sit up and take notice, regardless of whether it has paid support behind it, and therefore theoretically there should be more PR agencies winning in that context because it’s much more plain to the legacy of our industry."

Warder says it’s a "real volumes game" when it comes to wining accolades. Interestingly, Ketchum UK CEO Jo-ann Robertson says the Omnicom agency is going for "quality over quantity" when it comes to entries. "I think that’s probably going to be an industry trend," she predicts.

"I hear that entry numbers are down on this time last year, but I think that could be a good thing because people are focused on their very best work. I hope that drives diversity in the winners." She says Ketchum, which was the most successful PR agency at Cannes Lions 2017, has been named in 150 separate entries this year.

Fearless Girl won multiple Lions in 2017, including the PR Grand Prix

Networks’ playground

Johnson, meanwhile, is critical of the awards, describing them as a "networks’ playground". Smaller independents, he argues, are "rarely able to shine" as their work is less likely to involve international campaigns linked to good causes that have dominated in recent years.

Johnson says it will be interesting, however, to see the impact of the move to separate charity and NGO work from brand-led communication over a two-year ‘transitional’ period.

W and Taylor Herring, another UK indie, are hosting a lunch for fellow independents to "talk separately about creativity, because I think our views and interests are probably not entirely similar to the winners and the judges".

Asked how he thinks PR agencies will perform at the Lions, Herring replies: "Terribly (probably).

"There are a number of reasons for this. Our industry’s ‘awards game’ is very different adland’s. To win one you need to play by a different set of rules – dare I say crafting campaigns from the outset to be ‘Cannes-like’. It’s no secret that a lot of ad agencies invest considerable time and resource in creating ‘made for Cannes’ campaigns with the specific goal of bagging a Lion.

"Also, the ad industry has finally woken up to the value of delivering content that’s designed to hit the news cycle – so some good, healthy competition will mean we all have to stay on the top of our game."

Yeardsley says: "I do think, as an industry, we are still very under-represented at the festival. We have an unfulfilled potential to really be at the table and lead from a creative perspective because we have to look at how an idea can travel across channels, across media."

Highlights

Asked about what they are looking forward to the most, Herring sums up a popular view that, again, returns to the original Cannes Lions ethos: "Seeing the work and sucking up inspiration and insights to bring back and share with colleagues.

"Session-wise: I’m looking forward to hearing from the Burger King team - some great creative work has been coming from that brand recently. Also, the Ikea session; they’re consistently delivering highly PR-able marketing."

Burger King CMO Axl Schwan (with microphone) at an Economist panel last year

Says Warder: "I always really look forward to just having a lot of time to spend looking at work, looking at what other agencies have been up to, looking at what brands have been up to, the direction of travel in terms of the big debates that we’re having around the use of technology, of data, AI etc. It’s all very interesting to hear those different perspectives and to take time out to have a think."

Edelman’s own activities will see the launch of a version of its Trust Barometer aimed at a Cannes Lions audience.

Robertson (pictured below) will have less time to admire the creativity on show, seeing as hers will be a flying visit. "I’m in for 24 hours. I’m speaking on a panel [about diversity in creativity], then I’m coming back out again. I’ll have some time to do some networking, see some of the work. I don’t know many people who are there for the entirety of the time."

Johnson isn’t bothered about studying successful campaigns, personally; not that he doesn’t see the benefit.

"I’m going this year with [W executive creative director] Mark Perkins and he’ll be immersing himself in the work, which is really, really important.

"I actually don’t participate because for me it’s about being among people - you get to see more people there than in six months in London. You have time to talk about the industry away from the daily pressure. For me that’s really important."

Key changes for 2018:

• The event will be reduced to five days (Monday 18 to Friday 22 June)

• A new awards architecture will see categories assigned to new "tracks", including Reach, Communications, Craft, Experience, Innovation, Impact and Good (see image below). PR is included in the Reach ‘track’

• The number of sub categories has been reduced by 120

• Each piece of work can only be entered into a maximum of six Lions

• A revised points system aims to reward creativity, with larger rewards for winning the Creative Effectiveness and Titanium Grands Prix

• Charity and NGO work will be separated from brand-led communication over a two-year "transitional" period

• Conference sessions will be aligned with the festival’s new awards ‘tracks’

• Lions Entertainment and Lions Innovation will be integrated into the main event, while Lions Health will now run for two days, on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 June

• Pricing policy changes include reducing the cost of its Complete Pass by €900 (£800), but removing the previously available array of two-day and four-day passes. It will also offer a number of "city benefits", including fixed-rate €80 taxis between Cannes and Nice Airport and fixed-price menus worth between €20 and €50 at over 50 restaurants in the area.