Rail services firm Porterbrook brings Maitland on board for comms role

Porterbrook, the rail services firm that owns of about one third of the UK's rolling stock, has appointed Maitland as its strategic comms adviser.

It comes ahead of a £1bn investment by Porterbrook in UK rail over the next five years.

This is a new brief that follows the appointments of CEO Mary Grant last September and head of communications and engagement Rupert Brennan Brown earlier this year.

Maitland said it will plan and execute a media relations programme to raise awareness of the firm’s asset management expertise and vision for the future of the railways.

Porterbrook has operated in the UK railways since 1994, post-privatisation. It leases around 6,000 rolling stock vehicles, including more than 4,000 passenger vehicles. The company, which also provides train maintenance services, was bought by a consortium of investors in 2014.

Grant said: "Porterbrook’s asset management expertise and leadership in innovation will deliver better journeys for rail customers, so it’s important that our voice is heard in the debate over the future of rail.



"I have known Maitland for many years and have always been impressed by their broad network of contacts and detailed knowledge of the transport industry."