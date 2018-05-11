Why Chicago hopes this installation will spark discussion around gun crime

A row of 10 replica rifles have been installed in a bike-sharing station in Chicago to show how easy it is obtain a weapon.

The 18-foot-long structure features signage to highlight the disparity between the state gun laws of Illinois and neighboring Indiana.

It also has an iPad for donations to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The organisation is asking people to share the campaign on social media with the hastag #GunShare.

Nicholas Berg of Ojo Customs built the installation. U.S. brand experience agency The Escape Pod worked with the Brady Center on the activation, which is running from May 10-16.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.