In brief: Virgin producer joins Manifest, IMG Fashion hires Exposure, Pegasus hires, Reynolds-MacKenzie trio launch firm

Virgin producer joins Manifest, IMG Fashion hires Exposure, new hires at Pegasus, Trio leave Reynolds-MacKenzie for new venture, and more from PRWeek UK.

Virgin producer joins Manifest

Christian Anderson-Ramshall (pictured above) has joined Manifest to head the agency’s in-house content division, The O Collective. The content strategist joins from Virgin, where he spent four years as head of digital production, working directly with Richard Branson producing video and content-led campaigns. Prior to joining Virgin, he spent two years as an executive producer at Google’s in-house production team, Across The Pond.

IMG Fashion hires Exposure

Exposure has been appointed as the fashion PR agency of record in Europe for IMG. The talent management group best known for its work in the world of sports has names on its fashion roster including Cara Delevigne, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Karlie Kloss.

New hires at Pegasus

Pegasus has made six new appointments and five promotions. New hires include Harriet Middleton from Havas Just as senior account director, while the promotions include Kesha Tansey, Yasmin Ghariani and Megan Hollingdale to the same level. Healthcare specialist Pegasus broke the £10m revenue barrier last year.

Trio leave Reynolds-MacKenzie for new venture

Anna Radnavale, Katy Foy and Tim Cockroft have left healthcare specialist Reynolds-MacKenzie, the PR division of the Open Health Group, to create their own venture. Called akt health communications, it will "provide the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry with senior-led, bespoke communication programmes focused on ensuring that people are able to access ground-breaking advances in healthcare", it says in a release. Radnavale was MD of Reynolds-MacKenzie, Cockroft a director and Foy an associate director.

Aromatherapy win for Pure

Pure Public Relations has been appointed to handle the PR and communications for wellbeing and skincare firm Aromatherapy Associates. "For years I’ve sworn by the power of aromatherapy oils and I bath most nights with Deep Relax from Aromatherapy Associates," says an email from one of Pure's staff.

