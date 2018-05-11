MHP wins Coca-Cola European Partners account

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), the multinational bottling company, has hired MHP as its comms agency following a competitive pitch.

MHP replaces Lexis – now part of Text100 – in the brief, which is to support CCEP’s corporate comms team, providing strategic advice, campaign activation, digital advice and issues management.

CCEP, which employs around 23,500 people in 13 countries, is headquartered in the UK and is listed on the New York, Amsterdam, London, and Spanish stock exchanges.

Andy Bloxham, head of MHP’s corporate practice, said: "We're delighted to be working with a company that has such a strong commitment to sustainable business transformation and with a client team who understand the power of communications to drive change."

MHP said the win adds to its consumer goods roster, which includes L’Oréal, Arla, Kimberley-Clark and Laithwaite’s. Other recent wins include the Chartered Management Institute and the Independent Press Standards Organisation. MHP also recently extended its work with research and analytics business MSCI and The British Business Bank.

The Engine-owned agency, which saw revenue grow 6.3 per cent to £18.2m in 2017, has made a number of changes in its senior team since the arrival of CEO Alex Bigg in 2016.

This includes former Edelman UK corporate and financial practice head Nick Barron, who joined as deputy CEO; former Bell Pottinger partners Bloxham and Jamie Lyons to top public affairs and corporate roles; and Mike Robb, previously executive director at Cicero, as head of financial services.

Gemma Irvine has been promoted to head of brand at MHP, succeeding Rachael Sansom, who left last Autumn. And in January, MHP announced changes to its health division, with practice head Rachel Rowson moving into a new role focused on health tech, and her former position being taken by Kate Pogson.