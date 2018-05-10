Christopher Hannegan exits Brunswick amid string of departures

Hannegan was a partner and head of Brunswick's employee engagement practice.

CHICAGO: Christopher Hannegan, a partner at Brunswick Group and employee engagement lead, resigned last week.

PRWeek received an automatic email reply from Hannegan that explained he is no longer with the firm. Inquiries were redirected to Stephanie Bookless, a Chicago-based office administrator at Brunswick, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In late 2016, Hannegan joined Brunswick to lead the firm’s employee engagement practice - then a team of 25. Before that, he worked at Edelman as EVP and U.S. practice lead for employee engagement.

When Brunswick opened its Chicago office last year, Hannegan joined the office alongside partner and Chicago lead Jayne Rosefield. Rosefield’s bio on Brunswick’s website credits her as being the "driver of [its] U.S. consumer industries practice."

Brunswick declined to comment. Hannegan wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The Chicago office also added Katie Fitzgerald to its headcount last year as a director within its employee engagement practice. She joined Brunswick from FTI Consulting.

Hannegan’s exit marks the latest in a streak of departures after Brunswick underwent a leadership shakeup. Neal Wolin was named CEO in February this year, taking over for Susan Gilchrist, who became the chair of global clients.

In the following months, New York-based Richard Jacques and San Francisco-based Eric Savitz exited the agency. Savitz became senior director of corporate comms of Roku.