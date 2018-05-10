Hill+Knowlton Strategies hires George Tagg to lead new global government, public sector practice

Tagg previously served as an adviser for the State and Defense departments.

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has formed a global government and public sector practice, led by new hire George Tagg.

Tagg, who previously served as an adviser at the State and Defense departments, started in the role on Monday. He is reporting to global chairman and CEO Jack Martin.

Tagg will work with H+K’s executive team, regional leadership, and client leads to support the WPP firm’s clients worldwide, according to a statement. H+K’s government and public sector practice will coordinate with WPP’s government practice, which shares the same name.

Prior to joining H+K, Tagg was a NATO policy adviser at the State Department and senior adviser for Russia in the office of the secretary of defense for policy with a focus on the Middle East broadly and Syria more specifically, H+K said in a statement.

Previously, Tagg was special assistant for Europe and global security for former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Tagg was a member of the U.S. negotiating team that secured a ceasefire between the Bashar al-Assad regime and Syrian opposition in southwest Syria that was announced at least year’s G-20 Summit.

Earlier in his career, Tagg was foreign policy and national security adviser to Rep. John Tanner (D-TN) and worked on gubernatorial, congressional, and presidential campaigns.