Senior GQ journalist joins luxury Luchford APM in digital and editorial role

Conrad Quilty-Harper, the online editor of GQ, has joined luxury communications agency Luchford APM as digital and editorial Director to expand its social media and online offer.

In his previous role, Quilty-Harper was responsible for quadrupling the magazine’s digital audience in three years, tripling revenue and helping to significantly increase the reach of new print editions, Luchford APM said.

Prior to joining Condé Nast, he was a digital editor at the Daily Mirror and the Daily Telegraph, where he worked on the WikiLeaks files, among other projects.

He will report directly to agency founder and CEO Kelly Luchford, who features on the inaugural PRWeek/Luxury Communications Council Power 30, published in March.

Luchford APM is also welcoming design director Filipe Valgode, who specialises in typography, art direction, publication and exhibition design and has worked for David Adjaye, Zaha Hadid, the Design Museum and others.

In addition, it has promoted director Lou Harris to the new role of chief strategy officer, after four years with the agency.