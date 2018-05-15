PRWeek Global Awards 2018: winners revealed

Weber Shandwick won the Global Agency for the second year running, and picked up a further three awards and four high commendations elsewhere.
The global agency professional of the year was Text100 global boss Aedhmar Hynes, ahead of highly commended Weber president Gail Heimann.
On the in-house side, the Financial Times took the Global Brand award while Kirsten Walkom of Save the Children International was named global in-house professional of the year.
Ketchum and its subsidiaries won four awards and three high commendations, while Burson-Marsteller picked up a trio of prizes via its India and Middle-East operations.
Click to see the full shortlist
Global Citizenship
Highly commended: 9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017 by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller
Winner: Girls4Tech: Making a difference one girl at a time by Mastercard
Consumer Launch
Highly commended: Force Friday II by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Winner: 2017 - The Year of Nice by Tin Man for Monarch
Corporate Social Responsibility
Highly commended: Staring Down Wall Street: State Street's’ Fearless Girl by State Street Corporation
Winner: Dogs Who Changed the World by PR Hacker for Milk-Bone
Employee Communications
Highly commended: Countdown to Day One: Creating DowDuPont by Gagen MacDonald & Think Marketing for DuPont
Winner: Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria by
Medtronic
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Highly commended: Emirates Child Boredom Quotient by Emirates
Winner: #Nuggs4Carter by Ketchum, VML & Spark for Wendy’s
Global PR Breakthrough
Highly commended: Handle with Care by Ketchum for Gillette
Highly commended: DB Export Beer Bottle Sand by Spark PR & Activate
Winner: Staring Down Wall Street: State Street’s Fearless Girl by State Street Corporation
Global Event Activation
Highly commended: Digital Empowers by Tata Consulting Services
Winner: An Icon Re-Imagined: Launching the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress by AxiCom for HMD Global
Issues and Crisis
Highly commended: #TooCoolForPlastics by Weber Shandwick Iceland Foods
Winner: Americans for Affordable Products by DDC Public Affairs for the National Retail Federation and Retail Industry Leaders Association
Healthcare
Highly commended: Prescribed to Death by Ketchum for National Safety Council
Winner: Back to Work by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Medela India Private Limited
Nonprofit
Highly commended: Pure Earth Highlights Global Impact of Pollution to Public Health Problems and Economics by TogoRun for Pure Earth
Winner: Break Bread Smash Stigma by Narrative for Casey House
Product Brand Development
Highly commended: BK Loving 'IT' by Emanate GmbH
Winner: Blood Normal by Ketchum for Libresse
Global Creative Idea – sponsored by 3 Monkeys Zeno
Highly commended: Zippo Flame Art by DeVries Global for Zippo
Winner: Gorillaz Recruitment Code Cracking Challenge by Jaguar Land Rover
Global Partnerships
Highly commended: Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai
Winner: Bayer Global Community Service Day by Global Prairie for Bayer
Global Content
Highly commended: FIS Readiness Report by FIS
Winner: A Very Merry Mistake by Air New Zealand
Global Impact
Highly commended: Youth Ag-Summit: Inspiring the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders by Weber Shandwick (Brussels) for Bayer AG
Winner: Evan PSA by Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise
Global Integration
Highly commended: #LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum Fashion Collection by häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co.
Winner: Honeywell Goes Live to Drive Demand Worldwide by Weber Shandwick for Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions
Corporate Branding
Highly commended: The United States of Beer by FleishmanHillard for FleishmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch in-house
Winner: HPE Takes its Mars-Shot by Interfuse Communications, a Ketchum company, for Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Public Sector
Highly commended: Facing up to Schizophrenia: The Fight for Better Treatment, Support, and Acceptance by Weber Shandwick for Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation
Winner: Manyata: #DontForgetMoms by Weber Shandwick for MSD India
Best Campaign – Asia-Pacific
Highly commended: The Great Singapore Replay by Zeno Group
Winner: Back to Work by Genesis Burson-Marsteller
Best Campaign – LATAM
Highly commended: Educador Inspirador - Inspiring Learning by Sherlock Communications for Quizlet
Winner: Test of Courage by Ketchum and Little George
Best Campaign – Middle East/Africa
Highly commended: Unleash your Potential by Four Communications Gulf for INFINITI Middle East
Winner: 9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
Global Marketer
Highly commended: Peter McGuinness, chief marketing and commercial officer of Chobani
Winner: Antonio Lucio, CMO of HP Inc.
International Agency
Highly commended: GCI Health
Winner: Instinctif Partners
Global Brand
Highly commended: Financial Times
Winner: Royal Philips
Global Professional - Agency
Highly commended: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick
Winner: Aedhmar Hynes, Text100
Global Professional - In-house – sponsored by Edelman
Highly commended: Karen Kahn, HP
Winner: Kirsten Walkom, Save the Children International
Global Agency – sponsored by Censuswide
Highly commended: Edelman
Winner: Weber Shandwick
Campaign of the Year
Winner: Girls4Tech: Making a difference one girl at a time by Mastercard
Click to see the full shortlist