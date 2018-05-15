PRWeek Global Awards 2018: winners revealed

The best of the best in global PR and communications assembled in London tonight to find out who would take home the coveted trophies at the PRWeek Global Awards 2018.

Weber Shandwick won the Global Agency for the second year running, and picked up a further three awards and four high commendations elsewhere.

The global agency professional of the year was Text100 global boss Aedhmar Hynes, ahead of highly commended Weber president Gail Heimann.

On the in-house side, the Financial Times took the Global Brand award while Kirsten Walkom of Save the Children International was named global in-house professional of the year.

Ketchum and its subsidiaries won four awards and three high commendations, while Burson-Marsteller picked up a trio of prizes via its India and Middle-East operations.

Global Citizenship

Highly commended: 9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017 by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller

Winner: Girls4Tech: Making a difference one girl at a time by Mastercard

Consumer Launch

Highly commended: Force Friday II by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Winner: 2017 - The Year of Nice by Tin Man for Monarch

Corporate Social Responsibility

Highly commended: Staring Down Wall Street: State Street's’ Fearless Girl by State Street Corporation

Winner: Dogs Who Changed the World by PR Hacker for Milk-Bone

Employee Communications

Highly commended: Countdown to Day One: Creating DowDuPont by Gagen MacDonald & Think Marketing for DuPont

Winner: Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria by

Medtronic

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Highly commended: Emirates Child Boredom Quotient by Emirates

Winner: #Nuggs4Carter by Ketchum, VML & Spark for Wendy’s

Global PR Breakthrough

Highly commended: Handle with Care by Ketchum for Gillette

Highly commended: DB Export Beer Bottle Sand by Spark PR & Activate

Winner: Staring Down Wall Street: State Street’s Fearless Girl by State Street Corporation

Global Event Activation

Highly commended: Digital Empowers by Tata Consulting Services

Winner: An Icon Re-Imagined: Launching the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress by AxiCom for HMD Global

Issues and Crisis

Highly commended: #TooCoolForPlastics by Weber Shandwick Iceland Foods

Winner: Americans for Affordable Products by DDC Public Affairs for the National Retail Federation and Retail Industry Leaders Association

Healthcare

Highly commended: Prescribed to Death by Ketchum for National Safety Council

Winner: Back to Work by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Medela India Private Limited

Nonprofit

Highly commended: Pure Earth Highlights Global Impact of Pollution to Public Health Problems and Economics by TogoRun for Pure Earth

Winner: Break Bread Smash Stigma by Narrative for Casey House

Product Brand Development

Highly commended: BK Loving 'IT' by Emanate GmbH

Winner: Blood Normal by Ketchum for Libresse

Global Creative Idea – sponsored by 3 Monkeys Zeno

Highly commended: Zippo Flame Art by DeVries Global for Zippo

Winner: Gorillaz Recruitment Code Cracking Challenge by Jaguar Land Rover

Global Partnerships

Highly commended: Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai

Winner: Bayer Global Community Service Day by Global Prairie for Bayer

Global Content

Highly commended: FIS Readiness Report by FIS

Winner: A Very Merry Mistake by Air New Zealand

Global Impact

Highly commended: Youth Ag-Summit: Inspiring the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders by Weber Shandwick (Brussels) for Bayer AG

Winner: Evan PSA by Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise

Global Integration

Highly commended: #LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum Fashion Collection by häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co.

Winner: Honeywell Goes Live to Drive Demand Worldwide by Weber Shandwick for Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions

Corporate Branding

Highly commended: The United States of Beer by FleishmanHillard for FleishmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch in-house

Winner: HPE Takes its Mars-Shot by Interfuse Communications, a Ketchum company, for Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Public Sector

Highly commended: Facing up to Schizophrenia: The Fight for Better Treatment, Support, and Acceptance by Weber Shandwick for Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation

Winner: Manyata: #DontForgetMoms by Weber Shandwick for MSD India

Best Campaign – Asia-Pacific

Highly commended: The Great Singapore Replay by Zeno Group

Winner: Back to Work by Genesis Burson-Marsteller

Best Campaign – LATAM

Highly commended: Educador Inspirador - Inspiring Learning by Sherlock Communications for Quizlet

Winner: Test of Courage by Ketchum and Little George

Best Campaign – Middle East/Africa

Highly commended: Unleash your Potential by Four Communications Gulf for INFINITI Middle East

Winner: 9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017

Global Marketer

Highly commended: Peter McGuinness, chief marketing and commercial officer of Chobani

Winner: Antonio Lucio, CMO of HP Inc.

International Agency

Highly commended: GCI Health

Winner: Instinctif Partners

Global Brand

Highly commended: Financial Times

Winner: Royal Philips

Global Professional - Agency

Highly commended: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick

Winner: Aedhmar Hynes, Text100

Global Professional - In-house – sponsored by Edelman

Highly commended: Karen Kahn, HP

Winner: Kirsten Walkom, Save the Children International

Global Agency – sponsored by Censuswide

Highly commended: Edelman

Winner: Weber Shandwick

Campaign of the Year

Winner: Girls4Tech: Making a difference one girl at a time by Mastercard





