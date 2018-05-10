In brief: New agency for new British tennis ace, longstanding Audi PR boss retires, new recruits at 90Ten and Tyto

New agency for new British tennis ace, Audi UK PR boss to retire, 90Ten recruits from Syneos, and more from PRWeek UK.

New agency for new British tennis ace

Kyle Edmund, who recently overtook Sir Andy Murray as Britain's top ranked male tennis player, has hired Soapbox London as his first PR agency. The firm will manage Edmund's social media and PR strategy alongside Edmund's agent, StarWing Sports. Edmund this week beat multiple Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Madrid to secure a place in the world's top 20. Set up in 2015, other Soapbox clients include Sir Bradley Wiggins, footballers Wilfried Zaha and Troy Deeney, Turkish Airlines and new win Matchroom Boxing.

Audi UK PR boss to retire

Jon Zammett, the head of PR at Audi UK for the past 18 years, will retire at the end of June. Prior to Audi, he spent nine years with fellow Volkswagen Group brand Seat. A successor is yet to be confirmed.

90Ten recruits from Syneos

90Ten has hired Sabrina Gomersall in the newly created role of director and head of client service for its PR division. She joins from Chandler Chicco Agency, which is part of Syneos Health (formerly inVentiv) and will lead several of 90TEN’s international and UK accounts. The fast-growing healthcare comms agency has nearly doubled its revenues in the past two years and now has 42 staff.

Brendon Craigie's Tyto takes staffcount to 14

Tyto, the new agency for former Hotwire global boss Brendon Craigie, has taken its staffcount to 14, six months on from opening its doors. The firm, one of PRWeek UK's seven new agencies to watch in 2018, has hired senior consultants Liam Thomson from Harvard; Felicity Haslehurst from Cohn & Wolfe; Hotwire's Connor Mitchell as a consultant; while Martin Dyan and Francois Toussaint join as 'Tyticians', the firm's name for technical comms specialists. Clients of Tyto include Bitcoin exchange Bitflyer, travel commerce platform Travelport, law firm Freshfields, and social listening tool Pulsar.

Hudson hires The PR Office

Independent agency The PR Office has been added to family-owned care home group Hudson Healthcare's roster, with a combined brief of trade and local media relations, digital marketing and stakeholder engagement.

Mercieca markets merch

Mitchell & Ness International, a US company selling nostalgic and vintage sports apparel, has hired UK agency Mercieca to run all ATL and BTL communication in the UK, including PR, design, experiential and influencer engagement.

Wowcher win for Fanclub

Fanclub PR has been appointed by deals website Wowcher to run its UK press office and manage a p­roactive programme of activity to build brand advocacy and search visibility.

