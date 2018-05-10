Edelman UK hires senior duo to lead new purpose division

Edelman has created two brand and social purpose roles in its UK team, with the new practice represented on its executive committee.

Andrew Wilson joined the agency late last month as executive director, purpose and takes a seat on Edelman's UK exco, a 23-strong team led by CEO Ed Williams, four general managers and other practice leads. Mark McGinn, who reports to Wilson, joins as director, brand and social purpose.

The pair form a new team which will work across Edelman's practice areas to "develop purpose strategies that build trust, boost commercial growth, create multi-stakeholder value and deliver impact-led change within society", general manager Ruth Warder said.

Wilson has 25 years of experience working on sustainability in business, spending the past 11 as a director at strategy consultancy Corporate Citizenship.

McGinn was latterly head of partnerships and social impact at O2, and held various roles at the telco firm in a six-year spell, before which he worked for AIDs prevention campaign (RED).

Wilson said: "This is a great opportunity to join a company that is setting the agenda in this area – enabling organisations to introduce business transformations that create sustainable and purposeful brands.

"The demand for companies to demonstrate their social, environmental and economic contribution has never been greater. Edelman is ideally placed to lead the way, building on its ground-breaking work with some of the most trusted brands."

Across the Atlantic, Edelman has also announced a new lead for its healthcare practice.

