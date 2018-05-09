APCO Worldwide opens Saudi Arabia office

The new office will be led by MD Liam Leduc Clarke.

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide is growing its MENA footprint with a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new location will be led by MD Liam Leduc Clarke, who has been with APCO for 15 years, most recently as a senior director. Clarke also served as head of worldwide business management for APCO from 2008 to 2017, according to a statement.

The agency has had offices in in the region - one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi - since 2010, and has represented clients in MENA for more than a decade, said APCO spokesperson Anthony DeAngelo.

The Riyadh office will offer APCO’s full suite of services and support the agency’s teams throughout the kingdom. DeAngelo said the office will be servicing clients in Saudi Arabia as well as those looking to enter the country, a statement said.

Global revenue at APCO grew by 6% last year to $128.2 million from $120.6 million in 2016 according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report. It is the 19th largest firm globally by revenue.

APCO was dropped recently by its client Global Citizen because of work the agency did for the government of Egypt. Leaders at APCO have been outspoken about LGBTQ rights while Egypt, according to media reports, has been increasingly authoritarian towards its LGBTQ citizens.