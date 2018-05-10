2018 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards now open for nominations

The eighth annual awards program, presented by the PR Council in partnership with PRWeek, is now accepting entries.

For the eighth consecutive year, the PR Council, in partnership with PRWeek, is presenting the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards. Since 2011, these awards have honored excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion within the PR sector at all levels. Entries are now being accepted.

"A lot has been said about the need to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce over the years," said PR Council president Renee Wilson. "Now is definitely the time for action. This awards program not only honors individuals and companies that are taking action, but also provides case-study examples of great work from which others in the industry can learn."

Last year, two new categories were introduced: Best Campaign by a Diverse and Inclusive Team and Outstanding Young Professional. The PR Council and PRWeek were proud of these additions as they particularly focus on the work and the future.

"We all understand how demographics are changing in this country and how PR teams need to embody that in order to produce the best work," said Gideon Fidelzeid, managing editor of PRWeek. "Having a category to recognize the great campaigns these teams are producing makes all the sense in the world. And, of course, with an industry brimming with so much great young talent, it’s apropos to have a category honoring those future leaders. This partnership with the PR Council remains one of which PRWeek is very proud."

The other five categories include: Best PR Firm Diversity Initiative (divided into two groups: agencies with $100 million or more in annual revenue and those with less than $100 million in annual revenue); Diversity Champion (one group each for agency and in-house professionals); and Best In-House Diversity Initiative.

Honorable Mentions will once again be awarded this year, offering tangible recognition to worthy entities beyond the category winners. In addition, the entire submission process is online, making entry more seamless.

Previous honorees include the Aflac, Airbnb, American Cancer Society, APC Collective, APCO Worldwide, the Atlanta Hawks, Bank of America, the BrandLab, Borshoff, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Carmichael Lynch Relate, ColorComm, Edelman, Exelon, G&S Business Communications, HP, Ketchum, the Lagrant Foundation, Mitchell, NASCAR, OCG PR, Porter Novelli, the Taylor Bennett Foundation, Weber Shandwick, Wells Fargo, and Widmeyer Communications.

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, July 10, at 11:59pm EST. An esteemed panel will judge the entries in mid-August. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony on Thursday, September 27, as part of the PR Council’s annual dinner in New York.

Click here for details and to enter for the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.