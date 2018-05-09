Rogers & Cowan buys fashion entertainment firm ITB Worldwide

Added 1 hour ago by Thomas Moore

The acquisition adds to R&C's London office and its fashion capabilities.

News

LOS ANGELES: Rogers & Cowan has acquired London-based fashion- and entertainment-focused firm ITB Worldwide, R&C said on Wednesday.

ITB will keep its name, and MDs Emma Gregson and Matthew Pitcher will remain in their roles, R&C said in a statement. ITB’s employees will move into Rogers & Cowan’s London offices in July.

The deal took six months to complete, said Rogers & Cowan CEO Mark Owens. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition will help R&C to grow in two ways, Owens said.

"It was about fashion and adding another area we can excel at," he said. "We have the business of film fashion and high-end fashion, the stuff you’d see at the Met Gala or at Cannes, but ITB represents the on-trend fast fashion world that everyone’s going to."

The deal will also grow Roger & Cowan’s U.K. office.

"We’re becoming more global in focus," Owens explained.

ITB has three main divisions, entertainment (including casting, endorsements, and influencer campaigns, along with other areas), licensing, and celebrity representation.

Rogers & Cowan is the world’s 56th-largest PR agency by revenue, according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report. In 2017, revenue at the firm was $32.8 million, a 5% drop from 2016.

