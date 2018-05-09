Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Netflix gave five stars to a tweet from the Senate majority leader's office. Plus: the Mormon Church has cut ties with Boy Scouts of America.

Here’s some high-level trolling from Mitch McConnell’s team: the Senate majority leader’s office produced this Narcos-inspired tweet to taunt defeated Senate candidate from West Virginia Don Blankenship, who referred to McConnell during the campaign as "Cocaine Mitch" (The Hill). Netflix’s own social media team gave the tweet a high rating.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has cut its ties of more than 100 years with Boy Scouts of America, saying it wants to bolster its own youth programs instead (Washington Post). The policy change was announced less than a week after the Scouts said they are planning to rebrand their flagship program and allow girls into scouting, which prompted a less-than-receptive response from Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.

Nordstrom Rack has apologized to three black teenagers after they were falsely accused of shoplifting in a Missouri store. Geevy Thomas, the retailer’s president, met with the boys and their families on Tuesday and said the store is investigating the matter (CNN).

These two companies have some explaining to do. AT&T confirmed on Tuesday that it had paid $200,000 to a Michael Cohen shell company, the same one used to pay Stormy Daniels, for "insights" into the Trump administration. Novartis said "any agreements with [the shell company] were entered before our current CEO taking office" (CNBC). Payments from both companies were disclosed by Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti and confirmed by media outlets (New York Times).

Five more executives are out at Nike amid a widespread investigation into its corporate culture. The group of exiting execs includes director of sports marketing Tommy Kain and Simon Pestridge, head of marketing for performance categories (NYT). The company’s CEO apologized last week for a workplace culture that left some staffers excluded and failed to take complaints seriously (Wall Street Journal).