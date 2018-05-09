Watch: 'Wedding dash' through London for new Pimm's cocktail

A 'wedding dash' competition has been held in London to promote a new wedding-themed cocktail from drinks brand Pimm's.

Forty brides and grooms in full wedding attire ran a course that included Westminster Bridge and Westminster Abbey, before crossing the finishing line at Battersea Park. The prize for the winning couple was a wedding directory package from Rock My Wedding worth £8,000.

The event, put together by PR agency Taylor Herring, included a one kilometre obstacle course, featuring hurling bouquets and other themed challenges.

The competition was to promote the launch of the new Pimm’s Spritz wedding cocktail.

Couples were selected at random after entering a ballot to win a wedding reception prize.