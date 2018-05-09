PRCA and PRWeek launch PR Internships Awards 2018

The PR Internships Awards 2018 from the PRCA and PRWeek has launched, with the best PR internships and individual interns given the chance to shine.

The awards conclude the joint PRWeek/PRCA PR Internships For All (PRIFA) initiative, which was launched in 2014 to lead a concerted drive to bring more young people from diverse backgrounds into the PR profession. All the organisations that have participated in the 2017/18 PRIFA initiative may enter the awards for free; otherwise there is a charge of £70+VAT.

There are two categories: Best Internship Programme, and Best Intern. Entries must be sent to Internshipsawards@prca.org.uk by 5pm on Friday 25 May. See below for criteria.

The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 31 May. Shortlisted entrants will be interviewed by a panel in June and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday 5 July.

Last year, Golin won the Best Internship Programme award for the second year running, while the accolade for Best Intern went to Benni Bohme, who interned at Instinctif Partners.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "Diversity continues to be an important issue for the industry and the PRCA will continue its work to improve diversity across the PR and communications industry. These awards play an important role in our campaign and we are delighted to launch them again.

"This year we are only accepting entries from organisations and interns that are paid the Living Wage or the London Living Wage. The PRCA became a Living Wage Employer in 2017 and since then we have recommended that all interns in the industry are paid the living wage regardless of their age and statutory requirements.

"Recruiting young people from diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds should be a key priority for the industry. The good news is that many organisations recognise this and we want to take this opportunity to showcase these employers and reward the best young talent in the industry."

Criteria

Best Internship Programme

Both PR agencies and in-house teams may enter by providing an outline of their internship programme, which should be no more than 600 words in length. This will be judged based on the following criteria:

Programme planning and structure

Support and activities the interns have engaged in

Diversity of interns

Number of interns

Retention and evaluation

Remember: all internships must pay the Living Wage or London Living Wage in order to be entered for this award

Best Intern

To enter an intern for this category, the intern must complete an outline of their internship, which should be no more than 600 words in length. The intern’s line manager is also required to complete a 300-word endorsement. Entries are open to anyone who interned between 1 May 2017 and 30 April 2018, and they do not need to currently be an intern. Entries will be judged based on the following criteria:

Enthusiasm and dedication

Innovative and creative approach to their role

Contribution to team morale and ethos

Ownership of projects

Remember: all interns must be paid the Living Wage or London Living Wage in order to be entered for this award