In brief: Unlimited makes b2b acquisition, GoFundMe hires Rickman, ex-broadcaster joins agency, PRCA teams up with new MAAG

First Base acquired by Unlimited, GoFundMe hires digital lead and expands Fleishman brief, Third City picks up 'Piggy wallet', and more from PRWeek UK.

First Base acquired by Unlimited

First Base, a specialist b2b content and lead generation marketing agency, has been acquired by Unlimited Group. It becomes part of the b2b and technology 'pillar' created in a recent internal reorganisation of the group, working closing alongside its PR agency Nelson Bostock Unlimited. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. First Base dlients include Cognizant, Lenovo, IP Solutions and Proact. It will move into Unlimited House, the London office of the group formerly known as Creston.

GoFundMe hires digital lead and expands Fleishman brief

Social fundraising platform GoFundMe has increased its comms focus outside of the UK by expanding FleishmanHillard’s brief to include a pan-European consumer comms drive. The agency will now be responsible for Ireland, The Netherlands, Spain and Italy, having started work in the UK in October last year. The news coincides with the appointmend of Dina Rickman at GoFundMe as UK head of digital. She was previously the Independent's head of trending and social content. GoFundMe hired its first UK comms lead from Change.org at the start of last year.

Third City picks up 'Piggy wallet'

Third City has been appointed by 'piggy wallet' provider Pigzbe, a fintech firm which the agency says "blends cryptocurrency with gaming and hardware to teach children the power of earning, saving and spending in a cashless society". Third City is the lead agency on a global launch, working alongside Boston-based March PR and Tokyo’s Candlewick. Third City was (possibly) the first UK agency to receive payment by crypto-currency, as PRWeek's diarist Flack wrote last year. Pigzbe will also make some of its payments to Third City in its Wollo currency.

PRCA teams up with new MAAG

The PRCA has signed an agreement with born-again trade body the Marketing Agencies Action Group to share administrative and operational services. The MAAG has been created by two former chairmen of the Marketing Agencies Association, which went into administration in April. The shared services that form part of this agreement include office space, IT services, event management, web development, social media support and accounting services. PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "As disciplines collide, it makes absolute sense for professional bodies to help one another."

Nick Ravenscroft joins Haggie Partners

Financial services specialist Haggie Partners has hired Nick Ravenscroft as a director in its PR division. A former correspondent for the BBC, ITN and Sky, Ravenscroft has worked in corporate communications since 2015 and was, until earlier this year, global PR lead at the catastrophe risk modeller RMS. Ravenscroft will have a particular focus on expanding the firm’s media coaching for senior executives in financial services.

Blackstock recruits ex-hack

Blackstock has hired former Reuters journalist Rhys Jones as a director to expand its corporate, financial and crisis offering. Jones left Reuters four years ago to become head of PR at outsourcing firm Interserve. Blackstock also recently hired an ex-Lib Dem aide as a director.

Chemicals group hires redhead

Independent firm redheadPR has been hired as PR agency for the Common Sense Gardening Group, which represents five garden care chemicals firms and is part of the Crop Protection Association (CPA).

Win for Bluestripe

Location technology platform GroundTruth has hired Bluestripe Media as its UK agency of record.