Kellogg's is partnering with former royal chef Darren McGrady to host a breakfast and viewing party in New York for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials.

The party is set to take place at the brand’s café on May 19 with edible glitter and cereal box fascinator hats.

McGrady will create a menu with dishes called Stately Scones, Special Krown, and Imperial Pudding. Fashion designer Kelly Dempsey will also show visitors how to make a fascinator with a cereal box.

The Kellogg's cereal cafe opened on December 7 of last year.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.