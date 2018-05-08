Eric Mower + Associates rebrands as Mower

NEW YORK: Eric Mower + Associates has rebranded as Mower, coinciding with the firm’s 50th anniversary.

The rebrand reflects a "sharpened strategic focus" and "energized commitment" at the agency, according to a press release.

Eric Mower, the firm’s founder, CEO, and chairman, told PRWeek that clients often conflate a company’s name with its culture. And while certain dynamics about how Mower feels the company should operate are still in place, he added that the firm "now has people who run the company that are 50 years younger than me."

Mower said he didn’t choose the new name. However, he did start planning for the change two-and-a-half years ago.

"I wanted to get people in the company to start thinking about how I’m not going to be around forever," he said. "Either I’m going to retire or die, one of the two. I have always raised those kind of sensitive issues in our company so I can create a dialogue."

In fact, Mower started raising the topics of continuity and succession decades ago. In the 1970s, he made the point with a dramatic stunt at an overnight company retreat.

"Everyone woke up that morning and there was a newspaper outside their room," he said. "It was something I had gotten printed. On the front page, there was a story about me being hit by a bus. The story was about what the people were going to do next."

Mower started the firm in Syracuse in 1968, eventually expanding to eight more offices in New York City, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany.

PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report found that last year Mower was the world’s 105th largest agency with revenue of $12.9 million, a drop of 12% compared to 2016 when revenue was $14.6 million.