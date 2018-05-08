Craft appoints APAC head

Marketing production agency Craft Worldwide has appointed Melissa Chan as managing director for Asia-Pacific.

Chan joins from Williams Lea Tag, where she was most recently managing director, based in Singapore. She has more than a decade’s experience in creative production and marketing services, working for brands including Burberry, Estee Lauder, GSK, P&G and Hilton.

"Melissa’s rich background, international perspective and years of creative production experience make her the ideal leader for guide Craft," said Ed Powers, Craft CEO.

Chan will oversee Craft’s creative production services in APAC. She is also part of the Marketing Society’s Southeast Asia steering committee.

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia.