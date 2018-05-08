Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

New from PRWeek this morning: Consumers around the globe are losing trust in the healthcare sector. New data from the Edelman Health Trust Barometer found a dip in public trust in healthcare in markets including the U.S., France, and India. Researchers blamed pricing scandals and the opioid crisis for the drop in trust in the U.S.

Could "secret messages" be Twitter’s next feature? A researcher has found code in Twitter’s Android application that could be a test run of end-to-end encrypted direct messages. In late 2016, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called such a service "reasonable and something we’ll think about" (Fortune).

Twitter is working on End-to-End Encrypted Secret DM! pic.twitter.com/2lLr5i1p42 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 4, 2018

New York Attorney General and one-time #MeToo ally Eric Schneiderman is set to resign on Tuesday after numerous women accused him of physical assault (New York Times). Two of the women gave on-the-record accounts of the alleged incidents of abuse by Schneiderman (New Yorker). Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway tweeted "gotcha" at Schneiderman as news broke that he would resign.

What to watch today, part one: President Donald Trump is set to announce his decision on the nuclear deal with Iran at 2 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden (Reuters). Most experts expect Trump to pull the U.S. out of the agreement (Vox).

What to watch today, part two: There are Republican Senate primaries in deep red states such as West Virginia and Indiana in which GOP voters will choose who will take on vulnerable Democratic senators in November. Many Republicans are concerned West Virginia candidate Don Blankenship, who has hurled racially charged insults at the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, would lose easily to incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the general election (CNBC).