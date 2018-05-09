DVLA promotes Elin Price to senior external comms lead

The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency has promoted Elin Price to the role of senior external comms lead, handing her the reins to the government body's press relations and marketing.

Price joined the DVLA in March 2017 as media relations manager, before this month's promotion to her current role.

Price will now head up external comms. The DVLA's strategy is to provide "simpler, better services" and Price said comms would play key roles in achieving this.

Price will lead the press office, content and marketing teams, overseeing paid-for national ad campaigns, earned marketing spanning traditional, digital and social, reactive press messaging, and comms messages printed on to physical envelopes.

Before joining the public sector body, she worked at housing organisation Trivallis as a comms manager, leading its comms strategy development, and prior to that she was its marketing comms adviser.

She has also worked in medial relations at Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Price said: "My focus will be on maintaining the high standard of comms we produce while also delivering new and creative ways to reach our audience, setting measurable objectives and delivering results for the organisation."

Earlier this year, the DVLA ran a social-driven campaign warning car owners to beware online and phone scammers.

Activity kicked off on 6 February, coinciding with Safer Internet Day and reminding people that the only place to find DVLA services is on Gov.uk.

