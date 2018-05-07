Andrew Bowins joins Entertainment Software Association as SVP

His team is overseeing partnerships, events, media outreach, and digital and online comms.

WASHINGTON: The Entertainment Software Association has hired Andrew Bowins as SVP of communications and industry affairs, it said on Monday.

The video game trade association has also named Nika Nour as head of public affairs and strategic adviser to the CEO.

Bowins said via email that the hire "marks a career highlight for me and a return to my consumer roots."

Bowins and his in-house team of six will work to position the organization as thought leaders and influencers, the group said in a statement. The team has oversight of partnerships, events, media outreach, digital and online communications, research, and member communications, and its portfolio also includes the E3 flagship event and ESA Foundation philanthropic arm.

The ESA works with Washington, DC-based agency The Clyde Group and San Francisco-based Double Forte, which provide external support.

Bowins started in the role on April 30, replacing Rich Taylor, who joined T-Mobile as head of public affairs.

Bowins most recently served as executive director of corporate reputation and comms at KPMG U.S., leading the auditor’s online, social, digital, and traditional corporate communications. Previously, he was VP of corporate comms and reputation at Samsung Electronics America and SVP of global corporate comms at MasterCard.

Nour will manage ESA’s messaging in public and government affairs, its outreach to gamers, and its work on diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Previously, Nour was director of federal government affairs for the ESA. She also worked at the Internet Association as director of communications and creative strategies and for the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce as a new media specialist.