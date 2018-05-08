Finn Partners launches two financial services specialties

The fundraising primer and reputation ownership offerings will serve private equity shops, hedge funds, and other investment firms.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has launched two offerings as part of its financial services practice: fundraising primer and reputation ownership specialties.

The services are intended for private equity, hedge funds, and other investment firms, supporting their efforts to better position themselves and manage their reputations, as well as those of their portfolio companies. The fundraising primer will be focused on bolstering clients’ profiles in the minds of key stakeholders, such as limited partners and investment bankers; meanwhile, the reputation ownership specialty will audit clients to identify vulnerabilities and create crisis preparedness plans.

Amber Roberts, senior partner and head of Finn’s financial services practice, noted that there is a growing need for retainer-based relationships from private equity clients, which would at one time approach agencies for "one-off" tasks.

"Since the [2008 financial crisis], private equity as an asset class has risen to the top of the pack," said Roberts, who joined Finn after it acquired her previous agency, Lane. "More firms and funds have entered the playing field."

Roberts cited data from a survey by Pitchbook, a financial data and software company, stating that 70% of respondents believe having a strong brand in private equity is important. Ninety-one percent said the need for a strong brand has increased over the past two years.

"There’s more competition than ever," Roberts said. "They need a marketing partner that understand their business, the shifting regulatory environment, and the fast-paced world of digital comms."

Finn Partners’ revenue was up 5% globally last year to $81.9 million.