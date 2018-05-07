Abernathy MacGregor names Carina Davidson president

NEW YORK: Abernathy MacGregor has named Carina Davidson as president, effective immediately.

Davidson replaces Chuck Burgess, who is stepping down from the role to move to Europe, according to a statement. Acting in a consulting role, Burgess will serve select clients through Abernathy and AMO, the network Abernathy is part of. Burgess has worked at the firm for 24 years.

Davidson has been with the firm for more than 20 years, serving most recently as MD and COO, a statement said.

In addition, the firm named Chuck Dohrenwend MD and head of operations. He’s responsible for IT, research, and marketing. It also named Kate Murray MD and head of talent strategy and senior level recruiting.

Davidson has experience in strategic comms and IR for financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, energy, real estate, business services, and technology companies. She also plays a leading role in much of the firm’s IPO work, according to Davidson’s biography on Abernathy MacGregor’s website.

PRWeek named Davidson a Champion of PR in 2016.

Abernathy MacGregor is supporting T-Mobile in its $26 billion acquisition of Sprint.



Representatives from Abernathy MacGregor were not immediately available for comment.