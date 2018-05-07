Breakfast Briefing: Nestle inks $7.2b global marketing, distribution deal with Starbucks

Nestle has struck a $7.2 billion deal with Starbucks to market, sell, and distribute the coffee chain’s products around the globe (CNN). The agreement means the Swiss company will add Seattle’s Best Coffee, Starbucks Reserve, and Teavana to its caffeinated portfolio, which includes Nespresso and Nescafe (Wall Street Journal). Nestle will also onboard 500 Starbucks employees (CNBC).

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s media tour continued throughout the weekend. New revelations from the former New York City mayor turned presidential attorney include him not ruling out that Trump’s attorneys may have paid off other women before the 2016 presidential election (CNN) or that the president could take the Fifth Amendment in the Russia probe (NBC News). Giuliani contended his media strategy is working because "everybody's reacting to us now" (Washington Post).

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos "we don’t have to" comply with a potential subpoena from the special counsel, adding "He's the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have." https://t.co/R6JsMQN9yM pic.twitter.com/RX6MLYeQ2e — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 6, 2018

Critics have accused Facebook of inadvertently helping the Islamic State spread its message by introducing like-minded potential supporters to each other through its "suggested friends" feature. One researcher reportedly said he was inundated with friend requests from pro-ISIS Facebook users (Telegraph).

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired away New York City Controller Scott Stringer’s press secretary. Tyrone Stevens, who has worked for Stringer since summer 2016, will serve as the governor’s on-the-record spokesman and deputy communications director (Daily News).

To be a fly on the wall near the social media team for Mattel’s Barbie brand this Monday morning… The (fictional version of) the group got the Saturday Night Live treatment this weekend as all-around excellent guest host and musical performer Donald Glover/Childish Gambino starred as an incoming social media manager with a very dark vision for Barbie’s Instagram account (The Wrap).