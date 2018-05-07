Breakfast Briefing: Nestle inks $7.2b global marketing, distribution deal with Starbucks

Added 7 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

Plus: The Giuliani media tour continued through the weekend with predictable results.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Nestle has struck a $7.2 billion deal with Starbucks to market, sell, and distribute the coffee chain’s products around the globe (CNN). The agreement means the Swiss company will add Seattle’s Best Coffee, Starbucks Reserve, and Teavana to its caffeinated portfolio, which includes Nespresso and Nescafe (Wall Street Journal). Nestle will also onboard 500 Starbucks employees (CNBC).

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s media tour continued throughout the weekend. New revelations from the former New York City mayor turned presidential attorney include him not ruling out that Trump’s attorneys may have paid off other women before the 2016 presidential election (CNN) or that the president could take the Fifth Amendment in the Russia probe (NBC News). Giuliani contended his media strategy is working because "everybody's reacting to us now" (Washington Post).

Critics have accused Facebook of inadvertently helping the Islamic State spread its message by introducing like-minded potential supporters to each other through its "suggested friends" feature. One researcher reportedly said he was inundated with friend requests from pro-ISIS Facebook users (Telegraph).

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired away New York City Controller Scott Stringer’s press secretary. Tyrone Stevens, who has worked for Stringer since summer 2016, will serve as the governor’s on-the-record spokesman and deputy communications director (Daily News).

To be a fly on the wall near the social media team for Mattel’s Barbie brand this Monday morning… The (fictional version of) the group got the Saturday Night Live treatment this weekend as all-around excellent guest host and musical performer Donald Glover/Childish Gambino starred as an incoming social media manager with a very dark vision for Barbie’s Instagram account (The Wrap).

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector