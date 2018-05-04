fischerAppelt expands crisis management services with Hilburg partnership

Germany-based PR firm fischerAppelt has agreed to a deal with Alan Hilburg to expand its crisis management practice.

The combined offering between fischerAppelt and Hilburg’s firm, Hilburg Associates, includes data-based crisis forecasting tools, crisis plan auditing, and crisis simulation training, the firm said in a statement.

The fischerAppelt AG group consists of nine full-service agencies and special units that offer corporate communication, content marketing, and content creation services. It has nine locations in Germany, Qatar, and the U.S. Hilburg Associates has offices in the U.S., South Africa, and Hong Kong.

Hilburg helped to guide Johnson & Johnson’s response to 1982’s Tylenol crisis in which seven people died after using Tylenol capsules laced with potassium cyanide. The company’s reaction to and subsequent rebound from the incident became a model for corporate crisis management. Hilberg has also been involved in the response to other high-profile crises, such as the Exxon Valdez oil spill and the Enron fraud crises.