BMW North America names DKC as U.S. AOR

The agency will focus on corporate communications.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ: BMW of North America has named DKC as its PR AOR in the U.S.

The New York-based agency has been tasked with supporting corporate communications for business, tech, innovation, lifestyle, and other initiatives, including auto shows, marketing, and the BMW Championship, the firm said in a statement.

The review launched late last year, with nine agencies invited to the RFI stage. The field was then narrowed down to four finalists.

BMW notified DKC that it won the account on Wednesday. Agency representatives weren’t immediately available for comment.

The agency saw a 4% increase in revenue in 2017 to $52.8 million.