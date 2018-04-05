The PR Week 5.4.2018: On location at Brand Film Festival New York

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Steve Barrett connects with Max Joseph and Erin Heyns-Stern on the festival floor to discuss what's next for brand films.

Audio
(L to R) Max Joseph, Erin Heyns-Stern, Campaign U.S. Editor Lindsay Stein
(L to R) Max Joseph, Erin Heyns-Stern, Campaign U.S. Editor Lindsay Stein

Download

ThePRWeek5-3atBrandFilmFestNYC_mixdown.mp3

Steve Barrett was on location this week for a special edition of the PR Week podcast. He was joined by Observatory's Erin Heyns-Stern and Max Joseph, a filmmaker at Hungry Man Productions and a cohost on MTV's popular reality show Catfish. The trio discussed brand films, the future of the medium, the festival, and some of the films featured.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector