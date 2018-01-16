Coca-Cola gets musical with #FanFeat campaign in Brazil

The campaign brought musical influencers together in a way that drove social engagement similar to a crowdfunding campaign

Company: Coca-Cola

Campaign: Coca-Cola Fan Feat

Agency mix: J. Walter Thompson (strategy, creative, media buying)?, Vevo Brazil and Music2! (artist contracts and negotiation), O2 (video production), Bullet (promotional, execution)

Duration: December 2017 - May 2018



Coca-Cola Brazil called on fans to vote for nine top Brazilian singers by purchasing Coke cans, culminating in a collaborative track.

Strategy

Coca-Cola Brazil and its creative agency for the campaign, J. Walter Thompson, developed the idea in mid-2017.

The idea was to bring musical influencers together in a way that would drive social engagement similar to a crowdfunding campaign. By leveraging Coke cans as the vehicle to drive competition votes, the brand looked to stimulate media coverage and generate sales growth. Thus, Fan Feat was born.

"The idea was to have our campaign presented ?in entertainment and music publications, accrediting ?the ?Fan Feat competition as a part of the Brazilian music scene," explained Ricardo John, chief creative officer for Brazil and Latin America at J. Walter Thompson.

Tactics

On December 26, 2017, the brand launched an announcement video featuring nine of the top singers and artists in Brazil fans could vote on to collaborate on a song together. Artists included Pabllo Vittar, a drag queen singer with 6.9 million Instagram followers, and Luan Santana, a bestselling artist who boasts 16.8 million Instagram followers.

For three months, every Coca-Cola can sold in Brazil was decorated with the face of a Brazilian singer.

"We also asked the artists in the competition to make posts about the campaign and most of them posted much more than t?hey needed to, ?really ?stimulating their fans to vote for them," added John.

As an unintended benefit, fans amplified the buzz by remixing their own versions of the Coke cans, creating artwork featuring retro Brazilian music stars or Brazilian politicians.

A major challenge in the campaign came when some conservative Brazilians spoke out against Coke for featuring a drag queen.

"Having Pabllo Vittar, one of the biggest hit makers in Brazil, stamped ?o?n the cans was a statement about how Coca-Cola believes in equality and diversity and that demanded a very consistent corporate posture," said John.

Vittar, Santana, and a female group, Simone & Simaria, won the vote and collaborated on a song called "Hasta La Vista" that was released on Spotify in late April.

The three artists performed a live show on May 2. The 100 fans that voted the most for each winning artist received two tickets to the show.

Results

The launch video for the campaign landed 59 million views on YouTube. In total, campaign content has received more than 100 million views across Coca-Cola’s social channels.

The brand estimates that more than 300,000 pieces of content about the campaign were generated by the audience and influencers, from carnival costumes to social memes. BuzzFeed featured a campaign-inspired duo as the 19th "Best Carnival Costume" of 2018.

The campaign garnered more than 900 media placements. During the campaign in Brazil, individual Coke can sales grew at twice the rate of other portfolio products.