Gavin Devine's Park Street agency signs up 10 partners

Park Street Partners, the new agency founded by former Newgate and MHP chief Gavin Devine, has announced a partnership scheme that has seen 10 senior figures from PR, marketing, politics, and business act as client advisers.

The 10 are not directly employed by or own equity in the agency, but agree to work on specific briefs when required. They are:

Sir Brian Bender, former Permanent Secretary in Defra and the Business Department

Alison Clarke, former CEO of Grayling UK & Ireland

Daniel Moylan, former deputy chairman of Transport for London

Design expert Emma Sexton

Investor and former Edelman and MHP adviser Eamonn Carey

Marketing consultant Oliver Devine, formerly of Marston’s, Compass, Mitchells & Butlers and Simple

Craig Harrow, former vice president of the Liberal Democrats and senior public affairs advisor

Kate McDougle, marketing director and consultant

John Williams, marketing and PR consultant

Ed Wilson, former director of external relations at Network Rail

Devine said: "It is fantastic to be able to announce today the next stage of Park Street Partners’ development, by unveiling this brilliant line up of experts and friends. Over many years of running comms firms I have learned that teams should be built around clients, not around agency structures; and that clients value above all senior people who add real value. That is what our network of experts delivers."

Devine, who founded Park Street in March after leaving his dual role at Newgate and its parent company Porta, said the business has eight clients at present. These include dairy products company Arla Foods, and CGN, the Chinese energy firm that has invested in UK nuclear power station Hinkley Point.

Devine worked at MHP and its forerunner Mandate for 12 years before joining Porta in 2016.



