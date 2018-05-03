In brief: World's 50 Best Restaurants hires Relevance, Luchford's Leggetter joins Redleaf, skincare brand hires RKM

New agency for World’s 50 Best Restaurants

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the worldwide ranking scheme for high-quality dining, has hired Relevance International as the lead agency for its global PR. The US-headquartered agency, which recently opened a London office, won the brief following a four-way pitch. The incumbent was Mongoose. The account covers global brand strategy, media and influencer relations, and event support for the 16th annual awards ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, in June. Relevance, which specialises in PR for the real estate, luxury goods, hospitality and design sectors, handled comms around last week’s announcement of the elite Vodka World’s Best Female Chef 2018 - won by Clare Smyth (pictured) of Core, in London’s Notting Hill.

Luchford’s Leggetter moves to Redleaf

Laura Leggetter, former deputy MD of Luchford, has joined Redleaf Communications as MD of its residential property division. Her new clients include Six Senses, Countryside, The Office Group, Ronson Capital and Allsop. The news follows the announcement that Redleaf is to merge with sister agency Newgate. Leggetter previously led the property team at Luchford and before that spent eight years at FTI Consulting. She was also a mentee in the PRWeek/Women in PR Mentoring scheme.

Luxley launches ‘Junior’ arm

Luxley Communications, which specialises in sectors including fitness, beauty and luxury lifestyle, has launched a ‘Junior’ division aimed at clients that target parents-tobe, families and young children. New clients for the division include family lifestyle brand Maggie & Rose and hypnobirthing business Hypnobirthing Works. They will sit alongside existing clients including the late Paul Newman’s children’s charity, The SeriousFun Children’s Network.

Skincare brand HydroPeptide hires RKM

US skincare brand HydroPeptide has appointed specialist beauty, aesthetics and lifestyle consultancy RKM Communications for its UK debut. The brief covers the UK launch event and ongoing PR and social media support. The product is to launch with two press and influencer events, in London on 17 and 18 May.

