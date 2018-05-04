Average UK PR salary revealed

The average salary among UK PR practitioners has risen just 1.9 per cent over two years, according to the latest PR and Communications Census.

The average salary in 2018 was £45,950, up from £45,100 in a similar study in 2016.

For agency practitioners, the average stood at £45,865 (2016: £44,805), and for those in-house it was £46,078 (2016: £43,591).

The average freelancer salary actually fell, from £56,789 in 2016 to £50,966 this year, according to the research (see below for methodology).

Francis Ingham, director-general of the PRCA, said: "Wages are rising but they have grown modestly in the past two years. While any increases in wages should be welcomed, as an industry, we must do more to retain staff and implement staff retention strategies."

The highest paid salaries on average were found in the finance sector (agency: £53,428; in-house: £60,952). The lowest paid agency salaries were found in the automotive sector (average: £35,890) and the food, beverages & tobacco sector (average: £37,690).

In-house professionals who work in the energy and business services sectors had some of the highest paid salaries in the industry. For agency professionals, consultants who work on central government (£56,338) and NHS clients (£51,721) were also among the highest paid.

Methodology

The methodology was the same as the 2016 Census but this year the PRCA worked with research company Norstat. A targeted sample was sent to PRCA members and there was a public link on the PRWeek and PRCA websites. It was also promoted on social media. Respondents had to work in comms, PR, or corporate relations. The survey was completed by 1,687 respondents.



