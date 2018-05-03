AVEs use falls - but too many PRs 'fail to evaluate rigorously'

Use of AVEs (advertising value equivalents) among PRs has fallen in the past two years, new research shows, but the PRCA says too many people still "fail to embrace rigorous evaluation methods for PR".

Twelve per cent of PR practitioners still use AVEs, according to the PR and Communications Census 2018, which was based on answers from 1,687 industry respondents (see below for methodology). That proportion is down from 16 per cent in the Census from 2016.

The Barcelona Principles 2.0 are the preferred evaluation method by PR and communications professionals, the survey suggests, with 24 per cent of the industry claiming to use this method.

For those who gave other responses, many said they used their own metrics to measure the value of PR. Others pointed to sentiment analysis, social media analytics, sales leads and other methods.

Barry Leggetter, CEO of AMEC, the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, said: "The Census gives us further proof that PR professionals are taking measurement and evaluation seriously by another year-on-year drop in the use of AVEs."



PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: "Though fewer and fewer every year, too many people still fail to embrace rigorous evaluation methods. Until we prove the value of what we do, we will never receive the respect - or earn the money - that we should. And until we do that, we will struggle to recruit and retain the very brightest of talent.



"AMEC has done some great work in raising awareness about the importance of rigorous evaluation methods such as the Barcelona Principles 2.0, and we will continue working with them to reinforce this message to the industry."

Methodology

The methodology was the same as the 2016 Census but this year the PRCA worked with research company Norstat. A targeted sample was sent to PRCA members and there was a public link on the PRWeek and PRCA websites. It was also promoted on social media. Respondents had to work in comms, PR, or corporate relations.

