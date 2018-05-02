WPP appoints EMEA comms chief and first head of content

WPP has made two new hires in its communications team, with a senior government PR practitioner named EMEA comms head and the appointment of its first head of content.

They come amid increased media interest in the marcoms holding group following the departure of former CEO Sir Martin Sorrell last month.

Niken Wresniwiro has joined from the UK Department for International Trade as head of comms for EMEA, where her roles included press secretary to the Secretary of State, head of media and, most recently, deputy director of communications.

In an internal memo, WPP group comms director Chris Wade said: "A graduate of the Government Communication Service senior leaders programme, Niken has a strong track record in strategic communications, media relations, digital communications, internal communications, issues management and organisational change. Based in Farm Street, she will lead media relations in EMEA and oversee the WPP content team, working closely with senior management within WPP and our operating companies."

Hannah Vasdekys, formerly head of content for the Advertising Association, joins WPP in the new head of content role. She previously worked at media agencies Publicis Media and OMD.

Wade said: "Reporting to Niken, Hannah will devise and implement a new content strategy for WPP and take responsibility for our digital, social and other channels.

"Niken and Hannah bring a wealth of relevant experience to WPP – as well as fresh perspectives on how best to serve our internal and external stakeholders."

The duo are the first hires at WPP’s comms team since Wade was promoted to group comms director earlier this year. He was previously head of communications, EMEA. The department also includes APAC head of comms Juliana Yeh and Kevin McCormack, who handles media in the US.

WPP's PR agencies include Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Hill + Knowlton, Finsbury, Ogilvy, The Glover Park Group, and Hering Schuppener.

