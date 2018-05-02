Delivery startup Boxed seeks comms head

NEW YORK: Wholesale delivery startup Boxed is seeking a head of integrated communications to lead influencer marketing, philanthropy efforts, and internal comms.

The role was created following the exit of Boxed senior comms director Ash Prashar this month. The head of integrated communications will report to CMO Jackson Jeyanayagam and manage a team of two. The new hire will also manage the company’s relationship with PR AOR LaunchSquad.

"This is an expansion of the previous comms head role," said Jeyanayagam. "Before this, a combination of folks handled these responsibilities internally on the team."

Prashar declined to comment on his next move.

The head of integrated comms will lead PR, crisis and issues management, paid integrations, and executive and thought leadership, according to a job post about the role. Founded in 2013, Boxed allows consumers to shop for groceries and household products in bulk.

"This is a senior executive role that will have a seat at the table with the officers of the leadership group," said Jeyanayagam. "The new hire will be driving the overall communications goals and strategies for the company as we continue to scale. It’s an important role that will be essential to every function."

Jeyanayagam added that there are no other planned changes to the comms team at Boxed. The company is also seeking a VP of growth, a brand manager, and email marketing manager.