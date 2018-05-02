Breakfast Briefing: Zuckerberg meets with media execs about plans to rank the news

Facebook is asking users which news outlets they trust, then ranking those media organizations based on responses. The higher the outlet’s trust, the more likely its articles are to appear in News Feed. That’s the jist of Mark Zuckerberg’s conversation with media executives on Tuesday evening. The Facebook CEO met with brass from outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Atlantic (BuzzFeed). However, asked about paying outlets an annual fee for content, Zuckerberg reportedly responded, "I’m not sure that makes sense" (Recode).

Earlier on Tuesday, Zuckerberg emphasized safety on Facebook, instead of again apologizing profusely at the F8 developer conference in Northern California (MIT Technology Review). Among the features Facebook is planning to roll out are privacy and anti-bullying measures and (as if Facebook isn’t awkward enough sometimes) a dating platform (TechCrunch).

Last year, Boy Scouts of America made waves when it announced it would allow girls to join the Cub Scouts. Golin and Dallas-based creative shop Johnson & Sekin are helping the Boy Scouts roll out the group’s recruitment effort welcome girls, called Scout Me In. (PRWeek).

Most observers were understandably bearish on Snap’s first-quarter earnings, released on Tuesday (CNBC), and others noted its six-second unskippable ads could alienate more Gen Zers (Campaign). However, there’s a silver lining for marketers in the earnings report: Snap Pro for Business and Creators, which the platform said will make it easier for brands to manage their content and advertise (Fast Company).

Did Michelle Wolf truly kill the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? No, says the incoming leader of the White House Correspondents’ Association. Scrapping the dinner entirely "is a nonstarter for me," said Yahoo News’ Oliver Knox, who will assume leadership of the group this summer (ABC News).