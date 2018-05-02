In brief: Bang & Olufsen picks Little Red Rooster, Red Lorry blockchain win, hires at Marlin

Bang & Olufsen picks Little Red Rooster

Danish audio lifestyle brand Bang & Olufsen has handed its retained UK consumer brief to Little Red Rooster, winning the account from Marlin PR, which has held it for eight years. Little Red Rooster, the design, fashion and technology PR agency, has been retained by sister brand B&O PLAY since 2016. The agency is tasked with running the UK press office, generating thought leadership campaigns, handling ‘hero’ product launches, experiential events and influencer outreach.

Blockchain firm ConsenSys taps up Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Blockchain company ConsenSys has appointed b2b technology PR specialist Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as its first EMEA PR agency, following a competitive pitch. The agency has been appointed to grow brand awareness of ConsenSys and help increase adoption of Ethereum – the software platform based on blockchain technology - in Europe. ConsenSys, which has offices across Europe, was founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin in 2014. In February, the European Commission announced it will partner with ConsenSys on the European Union Blockchain Observatory.

Baby food brand Little Freddie hires Aduro

Premium organic baby and toddler food company Little Freddie has hired Aduro as its stragetic comms lead in the UK. The brand is already sold in Asia and launched in the UK in April. The agency said it will be creating and leading Little Freddie’s influencer engagement programme, experiential activity, press office and trade outreach in its biggest marketing spend to date.

Marlin expands offer, makes new appointments

London tech PR agency Marlin PR has launched a new content studio and brand identity, along with two new hires. Dan Freedman, a former broadcast journalist who spent time at the BBC, Sky News and London Live, joins as head of studio in the new content studio. Tom Edwards, another former journalist who most recently led on digital content and strategy at The Academy, is the new digital director. A new brand identity and website has also been created. Meanwhile, Marlin has announced a charitable partnership with peer-to-peer lending platform Deki, which will see the agency donate the equivalent of one per cent of the salaries of staff to support entrepreneurs in sub-Saharan Africa who have no other access to funding.

Digital location tech firm picks Bluestripe

GroundTruth, a company that works with marketers and agencies to deliver digital ads based on location reported by the user’s phone, has hired Bluestripe Media as its UK agency of record. It follows a competitive pitch. The agency will provide PR, content and events services to GroundTruth in the UK.