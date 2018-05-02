CIPR posts £4.3m income and targets cyber security

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) boosted its income by 5.6 per cent in 2017, according to figures published in its financial report today (2 May).

Its post-tax profit saw a turnaround year-on-year, with a surplus of £196,128 compared to a deficit of £132,909 the previous year.

This was partly down to a tax rebate of £45,666, after the CIPR reviewed the basis on which it pays corporation tax leading to reclaims from 2015 and 2016.

The financial report shows that training, membership and qualifications contributed significantly to the year’s figures, with revenue increasing in each of the areas.

However, its Excellence and PRide awards programmes together saw a 3.85 per cent dip in earnings in 2017, down to a combined total of £617,356 from £642,018.

The figures - which take into account activity between January and December 2017 - reveal the institute's reserves grew from £417,000 to £613,000.

The report states that the CIPR strengthened its online security in 2017, following a number of high-profile cyber attacks on other organisations, while 2018 sees it launch quarterly Influence Live! events with increased scope for commercial partnerships.

Meanwhile, the cost of surrendering the lease of the CIPR’s Russell Square headquarters ahead of its planned move was overestimated by £22,000, while costs for the 29 staff were slightly down.

CIPR vice president Jason MacKenzie said: "2017 was a landmark year for the institute, across both quantitative and qualitative measures.

"1,800 new members joined, member retention was higher than in recent years, our turnover was higher than for many years, our costs were down year-on-year, and we produced the largest surplus since 2013.

"The drive to professionalism continued apace, with more members than ever before committing to continuing professional development, and numbers of Accredited and Chartered Practitioners growing strongly."

In January, the CIPR's president for 2018, Sarah Hall, announced she was consulting on plans for her year in charge of the institute, including an attempt to increase public understanding of the role of PR.